CofC encouraging COVID-19 vaccines ahead of fall semester

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston (CofC) is encouraging students to get the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the fall semester, with the goal of having 90% of students vaccinated.

While the vaccine is voluntary, CofC leaders say having more people vaccinated will lead to a more normal school year.

Lee Penny, director of Student Health Services, said “the closer we get to 90%, the bigger the collective reward.”

Students can upload their proof of vaccination to CofC’s medical records database “to help in campus health and safety planning for the fall 2021 semester.”

Students are also asked to complete the CofC COVID-19 Vaccination Documentation or Declination Form.

Vaccine clinics are being held on the following dates of CofC students: