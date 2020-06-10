Live Now
Watch our livestream of News 2 at 6:00PM

CofC freezes tuition for 2020-2021 academic year

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston announced on Wednesday that they will freeze tuition for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The Board of Trustees voted unanimously in support of the decision in light of COVID-19 related financial impacts.

In-state tuition for undergraduate students will be $6,259 per semester, and out-of-state tuition for undergraduate students will be $16,424 per semester.

For graduate students, in-state tuition will be $6,885 per semester and out-of-state tuition will be $18,066 per semester.

Board of Trustees Chair David Hay said “this is a critical time for our students and families, and as trustees, we are doing everything we can to help keep the cost of a College of Charleston education affordable and accessible.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES