CofC freezes tuition for 2020-2021 academic year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston announced on Wednesday that they will freeze tuition for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The Board of Trustees voted unanimously in support of the decision in light of COVID-19 related financial impacts.

In-state tuition for undergraduate students will be $6,259 per semester, and out-of-state tuition for undergraduate students will be $16,424 per semester.

For graduate students, in-state tuition will be $6,885 per semester and out-of-state tuition will be $18,066 per semester.

Board of Trustees Chair David Hay said “this is a critical time for our students and families, and as trustees, we are doing everything we can to help keep the cost of a College of Charleston education affordable and accessible.”