CofC going green with new energy conservation program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston (CofC) is implementing a new energy conservation program through a partnership with Siemens Industry.

According to CofC, “Siemens will identify and implement energy conservation methods campus-wide that will reduce energy consumption, energy costs, and greenhouse gas emissions, while also improving the living and learning experience at the College.”

The new program is expected to reduce annual utility costs by roughly $1.8M, and annual greenhouse gas emissions by 11,260 metric tons.

Improvements to “HVAC systems, boilers, steam and condensate lines, building automation and controls, water conservation, and new LED lights” will be implemented over the course of the project.

President Andrew T. Hsu said that the changes “will help [CofC] continue to transform our infrastructure so that we can be better stewards of our resources and also limit our impact on the environment.”

CofC will begin the project in July, and expects to complete the project within two years.