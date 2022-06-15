CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston on June 9 hosted its first event in remembrance of Juneteenth.

The event took place on June 9, 2022, to commemorate the day of June 19, 1865, when word finally reached African American communities in Texas that slavery had been abolished two years prior with the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

Over 30 faculty and staff members walked a half-mile route, passing by “sites where African Americans made indelible contributions to the CofC campus while decorating flowerbeds, walkways, and buildings with Pan-African flags along the way.”

According to CofC, “sites included the Solar Pavilion near the Pi Kappa Phi Bell Tower where an 1853 slave tag was found, the African American Cemetery Memorial that honors the former site of an African American cemetery at Rivers Green and the Knox-Lesesne House, which was built in 1872 for A.O. Jones, an African American who was clerk of the South Carolina House of Representatives during Reconstruction.”