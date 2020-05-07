CofC introduces 10-year plan to become National University

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston (CofC) Board of Trustees has approved a strategic 10-year plan to make the university a “transformative national university that redefines liberal arts education through innovation.”

CofC President Andrew T. Hsu does not believe the disruption brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic will deter the plan:

“There is a feeling across campus that – even in the midst of such an uncertain time brought on by this pandemic – the College of Charleston is ready to step onto a larger stage. In fact, the College has seen quite a bit of uncertainty over its 250 years. And each time, it has gotten stronger.”

CofC identified three major pillars of the plan:

Student Experience & Success – Increase retention, graduation rates and campus pride and prepare students to work and lead in a globally connected world.

Academic Distinction – Become ranked as a national university distinguished by its innovative liberal arts core.

Employee Experience & Success – Create an inclusive workplace that inspires excellence and innovation in a thriving faculty and staff community.

The three pillars will be effectuated through multiple strategies and initiatives. According to CofC, “each strategy and initiative are assigned to a member of the campus community who will be responsible for organizing a committee tasked with achieving that part of the plan.”

One component of the plan is to boost “enrollment of underrepresented minority and first-generation students” as well as to increase “the number of staff, faculty, and administrators from underrepresented populations.” This goal is close to Hsu, who has been working to “create a more diverse and inclusive campus community.”

Hsu said that “now, more than ever, it is time that College of Charleston’s reputation across the nation and around the globe adequately reflect the amazing talent and extraordinary achievements of our students, faculty, staff, and alumni.”