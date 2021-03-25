CofC Men’s Basketball taps Winthrop’s Pat Kelsey as new head coach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston Board of Trustees on Thursday held an emergency meeting to discuss the “consideration of an employee contract for a senior athletics department official.”

Following the meeting, a source confirmed that the employee under consideration is Pat Kelsey, who is currently the head men’s basketball coach at Winthrop.

Kelsey will assume the position as head coach for CofC Men’s Basketball, replacing former head coach Earl Grant who is now coaching at Boston College.

A press conference is expected on Friday.