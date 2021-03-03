CofC named top producer of Fulbright students

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston (CofC) on Wednesday announced the distinction, for a sixth year in a row, as one of the top producers of Fulbright students in the United States.

The Fulbright program is “the world’s largest and most diverse international exchange program.” It fosters intercultural competency and relationships.

During the 2020-21 academic year, 12 CofC students applied to the program and three received Fulbright awards.

Prior to the 2020-21 school year, a total of 23 CofC students received Fulbright awards.

CofC President Andrew T. Hsu released a statement reading in part:

“The Fulbright U.S. Student Program is an extraordinary opportunity for our talented scholars, and this recognition as a top producer reflects well on the caliber of students the College of Charleston attracts, develops and graduates.”