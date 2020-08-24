CofC partners with MUSC to provide improved student health services

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston (CofC) is partnering with nearby MUSC to bring students improved healthcare “including psychiatric services.”

Over the next few years, the institutions will continue to build the initiative. An “on-site operations manager hired through MUSC” will serve as liaison to CofC’s Student Health Services, “with the goal of streamlining service delivery.”

During the first year of the partnership, students will be given “access to MUSC’s 24/7 Virtual Urgent Care platform, telepsychiatry services and on-site psychiatry services, improved availability to clinical care and integrated imaging, and lab and pharmacy services.” The virtual care platform will be free to enrolled students “who are physically present in the state of SC.”

Alicia Caudill, executive vice president for student affairs, said that the partnership “has come at a time when we will have an elevated focus on student health due to the COVID-19 pandemic.” She continued, saying “we are fortunate to be able to engage with the incredible resources offered by MUSC.”

Patrick Cawley, M.D., CEO of MUSC Health, explained that the “collaboration allows us to expand our working relationship to contribute jointly to the high-quality convenient care that students appreciate.”

Phase one of the collaboration will launch this fall.