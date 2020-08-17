CofC professor creates virtual dinosaur dig

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBCD) – College of Charleston(CofC) professor of geology, Scott Persons, refused to let the COVID-19 pandemic completely deprive his students of field excavation experience.

When a fossil-hunting trip for geology students to the badlands of Wyoming was cancelled, Persons took it upon himself to provide the students with the next best thing: a virtual trip.

Persons admitted that a “virtual field course” is “somewhat of an oxymoron,” but says that he and his team “made it work by doing a lot of time lapse filing of excavations at different sites” and by using a drone and “a fancy new portable 3D scanner.”

He used “a GoPro and his smartphone mounted on a tripod to record lectures of himself excavating the bones and footprints, as well as analyzing fossils.” Students were given quizzes and assignments to accompany the virtual lectures.

One student said that he feels the online course prepared him to go out in the field if he is given the opportunity to do so:

“I really enjoyed learning about the more hands-on side of paleontology: how to look for bones in the field, how you jacket and transport them back to the museum, and what goes on there as far as preparation, study and display.” Jay Van Raalte, geology minor

The trip was “an outstanding success,” with Persons and his team uncovering parts of a triceratops, various dinosaur teeth, and the footprints of a tyrannosaur and what they believe to be an edmontosaurus.