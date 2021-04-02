CofC sets dates for multiple in-person Commencement ceremonies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston on Friday announced that multiple in-person Commencement ceremonies will be held for the Class of 2021.

The ceremonies will be held May 6, 7, and 8 at the College of Charleston Cistern Yard and College of Charleston Patriots Point Soccer Stadium.

Cistern Yard ceremonies will be closed to everyone except students. Deans of schools are the only exception. No other faculty or guests are permitted. Satellite viewing locations will be set up nearby for family and friends.

Seating will be limited at the Patriots Point ceremonies to comply with safe social distancing.

In the event of inclement weather, May 9 will serve as a makeup day.

Guests and graduates are required to wear face coverings at all times. Graduates will be allowed to take their face covering off for the following three events, which will be professionally photographed:

No 1. before their name is called in the line-up

No. 2. at a safe social distance on the Cistern or on stage at Patriots Point field with President Hsu

No. 3. immediately after the photo with President Hsu

No diplomas will be handed out at the ceremonies.

The ceremonies will proceed as follows:

Thursday, May 6 Ceremony

Thursday, May 6, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. – Ceremony at College of Charleston Patriots Point Soccer Stadium with in-person guests with all seven schools participating

Friday, May 7 Ceremonies

Friday, May 7, 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. – Ceremony for School of Humanities and Social Sciences in College of Charleston Cistern Yard with satellite locations for guests

Friday, May 7, 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. – Ceremony for the Graduate School; School of Languages, Cultures, and World Affairs and School of Sciences and Mathematics in College of Charleston Cistern Yard with satellite locations for guests

Saturday, May 8 Ceremonies