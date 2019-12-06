CofC student threatened with knife in Marion Square

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) has reported that a College of Charleston Student was threatened with a knife in Marion Square on December 4.

According to the report, the student was walking through Marion Square towards Meeting Street when the suspect approached him from behind and kicked his foot out from under him.

The student asked the suspect why he would do that and kept walking.

The suspect followed the student and then pulled out a knife with an approximately three-inch, triangular blade and remarked: “What are you going to do about it? I’m going to stab you in the head,” according to the report.

The student continued walking towards a group of people and when the group approached, the suspect walked away.

CPD was able to find camera footage to corroborate the story.

The student reported that he was not initially going to report the incident, but upon arriving home, he received an email from the College of Charleston about a fondling incident that occurred the day before.

The student said that the description of the suspect in the fondling incident matched the man who had pulled a knife on him.

The suspect is described in the report as a slim black male with dreadlocks and a beard. He was said to be wearing a black beanie and a red vest and carrying a black backpack at the time of the incident.