CofC students to return for spring semester, enhanced COVID-19 testing expected

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston (CofC) on Wednesday announced enhanced COVID-19 mitigation measures as students return for the upcoming spring semester.

Students will officially return to class Monday, and many will be moving onto campus over the weekend. To prevent crowding, move-ins will be scheduled by appointment and monitored by the Residence Life and Campus Housing teams. Negative COVID-19 tests are required before move-in.

Enhanced COVID-19 testing is a key factor in CofC’s mitigation strategy:

“The College will host weekly testing events in partnership with the Medical University of South Carolina and the South Carolina Department Health and Environmental Control. The College will select students at random from the entire student population. Participation will be mandatory, and for those students selected who do not comply, their Cougar Card access will be suspended until they have been tested. Students who continue to be non-compliant may be charged with a student conduct violation and potential conduct action.”

CofC is offering in-person, hybrid, online synchronous, and online asynchronous classes. Students that are entirely virtual and do not come to campus will not be subject to the mandatory testing.