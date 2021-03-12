CofC team wins Raytheon’s Southeast Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston (CofC) Cybersecurity Club is the winner of the Southeast Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition, sponsored by Raytheon.

The competition gives students the change to demonstrate “their ability to defend networks while under threat from an unknown adversary.”



Via CofC

Brett Scarborough, director of business development and cyber strategies at Raytheon Intelligence & Space, credited such competitions for giving “our rising cyber professionals real-world experience before they ever enter the workforce, a necessary prerequisite to help fill the cyber talent gap that the U.S. faces.”

Now, the CofC team will advance to the National Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition, which will be held virtually from April 23-25.