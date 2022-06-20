CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston Athletics Department received a “program-changing” donation to fund renovations at its tennis facility.

According to the College of Charleston Athletics Department, Robb and Lydia Turner donated $1.5 million to aid in renovations and new construction at the CofC tennis facility located at Patriots Point.

The Turner family’s support follows their daughter Ava’s time on the team under head coach Angelo Anastopoulo.

“The College of Charleston has made a difference in many young people’s lives including our daughter Ava,” Robb Turner said.

“My wife Lydia and I are happy to provide the major gift for an expanded and improved CofC Tennis center. As we saw with Ava, CofC is a wonderful place to be a tennis student-athlete. This project will improve the experience of the players on and off the court and make CofC a school of choice for top student-athletes.”

The CofC Board of Trustees unanimously approved the construction project and the renaming of the facility to the Turner Tennis Center.

(via College of Charleston Athletics Department)

Interior improvements include:

New locker rooms

Lounge space

Coaches’ offices

Sports medicine treatment room

Exterior improvements include:

Covered pavilion with an outdoor kitchen

Dining tables

Fire pit highlight

Resurfacing of all nine courts

New LED court lights

New scoreboard

The donation adds momentum to the school’s campaign to improve athletics facilities at the Patriots Point Athletic Complex.

“This gift will allow us to substantially elevate the student-athlete experience and transform our current tennis facility into a state-of-the-art, nationally-competitive tennis center at Patriots Point,” Director of Athletics Matt Roberts said.