CofC to remain on normal operating schedule regardless of several mumps cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As of October 16th, two new mumps cases have been confirmed this past week, according to officials.

Officials with the College of Charleston say there are now nine cases of the mumps.

The College of Charleston remains on its normal operating schedule and will not change its class and activity schedule, regardless of the number of positive mumps cases, officials added.

The news release stated that if you have had close contact with someone symptomatic with the mumps, monitor yourself for any possible symptoms. The report also added that if you have never received the MMR vaccine, the recommendation is to receive the full two-dose MMR series.