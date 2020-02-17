CofC, USC Upstate announce fast track dual degree program for nursing students

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – USC Upstate and the College of Charleston (CofC) have teamed up to create a fast-track dual degree program for students pursuing a nursing degree.

Beginning fall of 2020, qualifying third year biology students at CofC will be able to earn a degree in biology from CofC and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree from USC Upstate in a matter of five years.

The new program is expected to provide a pathway for students to “earn their biology degree and be guaranteed acceptance into a top nursing school,” according to Interim Dean of CofC’s School of Sciences and Mathematics, Sebastian van Delden.

Students will have to complete a set of prerequisite courses and maintain a minimum science GPA of 3.0 in order to apply to the program.

The need to streamline the path to a nursing degree was partially influenced by a recent study by the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration, which listed S.C. as one of only four states in the U.S. “facing a nursing shortage expected to exceed 10,000 positions by 2030.”

Dr. Shirleatha Lee, dean of CofC, said that she spoke to nearly a dozen chiefs of nursing in S.C., who all shared the same sentiments: “the nursing shortage is real, it is pervasive, and if left unaddressed, it will negatively impact the health of the state in the next decade.”

Van Delden added that “earning both biology and nursing degrees will enable students to be more competitive for a variety of professional opportunities and advanced degrees in their future careers.”