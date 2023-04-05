CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston (CofC) on Wednesday asked students be alert as police investigate an off-campus shooting.

According to CofC, the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. near Beaufain and Wilson Streets.

The alert said that the victim was walking when they were shot in the leg.

The suspect may have been in a gray Honda Accord.

