CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston (CofC) is urging students to use caution after a recent sexual assault was reported in the area.

According to CofC, the incident happened between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Sunday near Burns Lane.

The victim said that she was sexually assaulted by the suspect, described as a Black man with long dreadlocks, standing between 5’8″ and 5’9″and weighing about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact the Charleston Police Department at (843) 577-7434.