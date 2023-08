AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews in Awendaw responded to a smoke alarm at the Seewee Restaurant on Highway 17 Tuesday night.

According to Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, officials were dispatched to Fifteen Mile Landing at the Seewee Restaurant for a reported structure fire at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews found a coffee pot had been left on and caused smoke triggering the fire alarm.

No fire was reported.