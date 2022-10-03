CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new coffee shop is set to open in West Ashley. Located in the retail space at Midway Plaza, Interstate 95 Coffee will open in late October.

According to owner Barak Kabba, Interstate 95 Coffee has been selling its signature ‘ready to drink’ canned cold brew since 2020.

In October, the brick-and-mortar shop will open in Midway Plaza off Savannah Highway in West Ashley.

Interstate 95 Coffee, named after the Interstate route along the East Coast, was created to connect people and businesses over coffee.

“We hope to provide a space for people to get their morning fuel, an atmosphere to work or meet new friends, and a place to be creative or unwind,” Kabba said.

The Moracco native plans to carry his African roots into the business.

Kabba says Interstate 95 Coffee will partner with charities in rural Africa to aid in food security, farming, and social justice.

Interstate 95 Coffee will serve its signature cold brew, craft coffee beverages, food, beer, and wine.

Editor’s Note: A grand opening date for the shop has not been set. This article will be updated once a date is announced.