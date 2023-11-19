CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Mayoral Candidate William Cogswell is hosting a free oyster roast for Charleston residents on Nov. 19.

Cogswell is hosting this event as a way to thank residents for their engagement in the mayor’s race.

“We have had such an outpouring of support, we want to give back and say thank you to the community,” said Cogswell. “My platform is all about putting residents first and this free oyster roast is a great way for us to engage in fellowship and community ahead of the holiday season.”

In addition to Cogswell and his supporters, elected officials and community leaders will also be in attendance.

The oyster roast will be at 5 Sumar Street in Charleston adjacent to the old Piggly Wiggly site from 2 – 4 p.m.