College of Charleston announces ‘Back on the Bricks’ plan to resume in-person classes this fall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston announced on Wednesday a comprehensive plan to resume in-person classes for the fall 2020 semester.

College president Andrew Hsu said the decisions outlined in the ‘Back on the Bricks’ plan are data-driven and based on science and current health and safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

“College leadership is closely monitoring the changing circumstances surrounding the spread of COVID-19 in South Carolina and in Charleston County,” said Tsu. “While we continue to prepare for the resumption of in-person classes in the fall, we are also making contingency plans and will adjust if conditions worsen.”

You can watch President Hsu’s announcement below: