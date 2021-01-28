College of Charleston celebrates 2nd annual CofC Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – College of Charleston is celebrating it’s 251st anniversary on Thursday and is celebrating with a virtual CofC Day.

The second annual CofC Day looks different than last year due to the pandemic, but the college still has several events planned for students and alumni to get involved online.

Starting at 12 PM on Thursday college President, Andrew Hsu will kick off the events talking about the year ahead for College of Charleston on the school’s YouTube page.

You’ll then enjoy a cooking show from the men’s basketball coach, Earl Grant, and have a chance to see the CofC cheerleaders and dance team.

Last year, the college raised $5 million on the anniversary. Executive Vice President for Institutional Advancement Chris Tobin says they are projected to beat that number in 2021.

“Now is an opportunity to get right back on in and do so safely and still express how they can be part of this community and support the power of higher education and what we’re doing in terms of making a difference in younger peoples lives,” Tobin stated.

College of Charleston will also honor alumni during an alumni awards announcement at 7:30 PM.