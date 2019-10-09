College of Charleston confirms 2 new cases of mumps, total of 7 cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston Emergency Management Team stated that two new mumps cases have been confirmed this past week.

According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control guidelines, College health officials are in the process of notifying the close contacts of people confirmed to have the virus. Officials are aware of a total of seven cases of mumps at the College of Charleston.

The press release stated that if you have had close contact with someone symptomatic with the mumps to monitor yourself for any possible symptoms.

If you have never received the MMR vaccine, the recommendation is to receive the full two-dose MMR series.