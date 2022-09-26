CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A College of Charleston alum has donated a historic Charleston home to the school to support students’ career development.

According to the College of Charleston, a historic home on the corner of George and St. Philip streets will soon transform into the Student Success Center.

In September, the college announced the gift of an 1802 home found at 58 George Street.

1991 graduates, Edward Tuccio, and his wife gifted the home with students’ career development and success in mind.

Edward and Kimberly Tuccio (Photo: College of Charleston)

Building plans (Photo: College of Charleston)

2022 photo of 58 George Street (Photo: College of Charleston)

“I think if people are shown what the opportunities are for a philanthropic investment in the College, it can make a world of difference,” said Tuccio. “You just have to make them aware of it. The possibilities for the College are endless.”

The three-story home has served as the John Rivers Communication Museum since 1971, however, the College of Charleston will soon convert the home into the Edward J. Tuccio ’91 Student Success Center.

“The Edward J. Tuccio ’91 Student Success Center is going to be a catalyst for change on our campus, providing critical support to our students and alumni for career development,” says Hsu.

CofC says the Student Success Center will be the hub for career development and other student success services.

While a timeline for construction has not been released, college officials say the building will under “extensive renovation.”