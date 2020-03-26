College of Charleston investigates one positive case of COVID-19 and other unconfirmed cases.

DOWNTOWN CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Earlier this week the College of Charleston alerted students, parents, and faculty that a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.

The new president of the college, Andrew Hsu, told News Two that the person who tested positive is now isolated at home.

In addition to this confirmed case, the president says that the school and DEHEC are also investigating other potential cases of COVID-19.

President Hsu says these reports are coming from students who are now out of the state and haven’t been here since spring break.

This afternoon, the school held a virtual town hall to answer student and parent questions and update them.

Questions regarding graduation and the return of students were submitted during the meeting.

Seniors living here say they’re hoping things turn around in time for them to put on a cap and gown.

“It’s a weird ending to college because you don’t really see anybody. There’s no send-off you don’t remember the last time you saw all the people for four years. It’s kind of a bummer,” says George Franco, a senior.

The president of the college says they are expecting to hold more town hall meetings in the weeks ahead.

To see a recording of today’s town hall meeting, click the link here.