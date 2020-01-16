College of Charleston: No new mumps cases this week; 76 total cases reported since September

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – There is some good news to report in the on-going mumps outbreak at the College of Charleston.

College officials say there have not been any new cases of the mumps reported within the last week.

Since the outbreak was announced in late September, a total of 76 confirmed mumps cases have been reported at the college.

Leaders say those reported cases are no longer infectious.

“It remains important to be aware of the symptoms of mumps and to take steps to keep our community healthy,” the college said in a release Thursday. “To prevent the spread of mumps and other viruses such as the flu, cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing; avoid sharing food, drinks and items such as eating utensils, cigarettes or vaping devices; and avoid activities that may result in saliva exposure.”