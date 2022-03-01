CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston (CofC) has partnered with NASA for a new program that gives students access to NASA’s technological patents.

The Technology Transfer University (T2U) program “connects universities with NASA-developed technology to give students the opportunity to work with federal government research and technology,” according to CofC.

NASA holds around 1,600 technological patents, all of which will be available to the students.

CofC is the only college in South Carolina participating in the program.