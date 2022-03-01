CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A College of Charleston professor and alum have helped to identify two new species of dinosaur.

Geology professor Scott Persons recently co-authored a study that surmises variation among remains of what were originally presumed to be Tyrannosaurus-rex indicate the existence of multiple Tyrannosaurus species.

Persons said that given the amount of time Tyrannosaurus are believed to have been on earth, the evolution of multiple species makes sense:

“From an evolutionary perspective, that’s a long time for one species of large, warm-blooded predator to remain unchanged. Natural selection often leads to expanding diversity. Today, lions and leopards are two species of the same genus that live together, as are grizzly bears and black bears. I think it’s unlikely that all our Tyrannosaurus specimens represent a single species. The challenge is trying to tell them apart.”

Persons employed CofC alum Jay Van Raalte to analyze data on “skeletal measurements from all available Tyrannosaurus specimens.”

The study found that three groups emerged: the well-known Tyrannosaurus-rex, a smaller species dubbed Tyrannosaurus-regina (meaning tyrant lizard queen), and an older species dubbed Tyrannosaurus-imperator (meaning tyrant lizard emperor).

