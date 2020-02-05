College of Charleston reports new case of the mumps

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new case of the mumps has been reported at the College of Charleston.

Since the outbreak began in late September, the College has seen a total of 77 confirmed mumps cases on the campus.

Officials say each case, except for the most recent, is no longer infectious.

“It remains important to be aware of the symptoms of mumps and to take steps to keep our community healthy. To prevent the spread of mumps and other viruses such as the flu, cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing; avoid sharing food, drinks and items such as eating utensils, cigarettes or vaping devices,” the college said in a release to the campus.

Until this week, the College of Charleston had not seen any new cases in 2020.