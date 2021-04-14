College of Charleston students receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Students at the College of Charleston received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

The Moderna vaccine was administered to students at the Student Health Services building, on Calhoun Street. Appointments were booked on a first come, first served basis, but walk-ins were welcomed.

CofC officials say the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) designated the college as a vaccine distribution point.

Currently, CofC and the University of South Carolina are the only colleges in the state able to vaccinate students.

Wednesday, 300 vaccines were given out, but shots are also scheduled to be administered on the following dates:

April 20

April 26

April 28

April 30

Student Health Services will add more clinics in the future to meet student demand and offer second vaccine appointments, according to officials.

Lee Penny, Director of Student Health Services, says this is an effort to get the campus back to normal. “Not only will they be better protected from the virus, but they will be able to spend more time with their friends who are also vaccinated,” said Penny. “These students will also benefit from different quarantine and isolation procedures than what we have to follow with students who are not vaccinated.”

The vaccines were free and no insurance was required.