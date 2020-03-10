College of Charleston to test ability to hold virtual classes on Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston says it will conduct a test of its ability to hold classes in a virtual setting in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

College of Charleston President Andrew T. Hsu sent a letter to the campus on Tuesday saying in-person classes at the college, specifically lectures and seminars, would be conducted online Thursday, March 12th for the test.

“As you may be aware, some colleges and universities in other parts of the country have suspended in-classroom instruction due to the COVID-19 outbreak,” said President Hsu. “While I hope that this does not become a reality for our institution, it is imperative that we plan for this possibility, and this one-day test will help us to do so.”

The College of Charleston does not have any positive cases of the coronavirus. The school says its one-day test is just a precautionary measure to evaluate technology and instructional protocols.

Still, the college says it will continue all normal operations on Thursday despite the instructional test. The library and all student services, like residence halls, dining facilities, and student support services, will remain on their normal operating schedules.

Staff will also report for a regular workday and campus events and activities will continue as scheduled.

“For this test, I have instructed our faculty to suspend in-person classes from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on March 12th,” said President Hsu. “However, in some instances, in-person classes may still need to be conducted due to previously scheduled exams, fieldwork and lab work.”

He says students should check with their individual faculty members if they have any questions about how their class will be meeting that day.

The college says it is working on a website with resources for learning remotely.

Students are reminded to practice good hygiene and proper handwashing.