College of Charleston turns 250!

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – College of Charleston celebrated its 250th anniversary on Thursday.

The school founded in 1770 now has more than 11,000 students enrolled.

The school hosted nine events on campus:

9 a.m. – Breakfast with President Hsu on Cougar Mall

Noon – Pizza in the Cistern Yard at CofC Day Headquarters

2:50 p.m. – Ringing of the bells throughout Charleston to commemorate the College’s 250th anniversary

3:45 p.m. – The unveiling of a state historical marker on George Street, near Porter’s Lodge

3:50 p.m. – Chucktown Sound and CofC Cheerleaders performance in the Cistern Yard

4 p.m. – CofC Day ceremony, including recognition of the Founders’ Day Medal recipients

4:30 p.m. – Block party on George Street and the Cistern Yard

6 p.m. – CofC Alumni Clubs will hold CofC Day parties

6:30 p.m. – AFISHAL visual DJ performance

Sixteen alumni events took place on Thursday worldwide from London to Texas and everywhere in between like Charlotte, NC.

The school also announced January 30, 2020, as CofC Day encouraging alumni to give online in support of the school.