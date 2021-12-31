College of Charleston updates COVID-19 protocols to align with CDC guidance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston (CofC) on Friday announced that in-person classes will resume as scheduled in January despite rising COVID-19 cases, but isolation and quarantine guidelines will change in accordance with new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

CofC will reopen on January 4, with residence halls opening January 5 and classes resuming on January 10.

Masks will still be required indoors on campus.

Effective January 1, CofC will adopt the following isolation and quarantine protocols:

COVID-19 positive students, faculty and staff both on and off-campus (regardless of vaccination status): 5-day isolation away from campus required. Your isolation period is determined from the date of the positive COVID-19 test. Day 1 of isolation begins the day after the positive test date. If you have no symptoms after five days and you are without fever for 24 hours and not on fever-reducing medicines, you may return to campus but MUST wear a mask while around others for an additional five days. If your symptoms have not improved on day 5, a full 10-day isolation away from campus is required.

Students, faculty and staff that have close contact with an individual who has tested positive: For those who have received their initial COVID-19 vaccination series recently (within six months for Pfizer and Moderna and within two months for Johnson and Johnson) or who have received their booster: No quarantine required. Masks are required for 10 days in public spaces following exposure. Monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms. If symptoms develop, stay home and seek testing. If asymptomatic, testing is encouraged on day 5 or after, but is not required. For those who have not completed their initial COVID-19 vaccination series or for those who received their initial vaccination series some time ago (more than six months out from their second Pfizer or Moderna shot or more than 2 months after the J&J vaccine and not yet boosted): Required to complete 5-day quarantine away from campus; if asymptomatic on day 5, you may return to campus and adhere to strict masking around anyone for another 5 days. Monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms. If symptoms develop, stay home and seek testing. Quarantine expectations will be shared with close contacts by the College’s contact tracing team.



Students, especially those who live on campus, are encouraged to make quarantine and isolation plans before returning to campus.