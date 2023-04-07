MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms (IOP) Connector was temporarily closed Friday evening following a collision.

According to Charleston County Dispatch, the incident happened near Riviera Drive shortly before 6:00 p.m.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department said that the incident involved an EMS unit.

Several agencies responded earlier in the evening to a reported shooting on the island.

Emergency vehicles had to navigate heavy traffic to get to the scene.

It is unclear whether the collision was related to the shooting response.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.