CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Parks Conservancy says Colonial Lake will light up for another holiday season this December.

Countdown to the lighting of the holiday tree in the center of Colonial Lake at the annual Light the Lake event hosted by Charleston Parks Conservancy on December 2.

Light the Lake is a family-friendly holiday celebration with crafts, activities, and food vendors.

Photo: Charleston Parks Conservancy

Photo: Charleston Parks Conservancy

Crafts and activities will include:

Letters to veterans

Jingle bell jewelry making

Holiday photos by the carriage

Ornament making

Leaf rubbing

South Carolina Aquarium activities

Light the Lake will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on December 2.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit charlestonparksconservancy.org.