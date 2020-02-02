Fighting Heart Disease with Heart Health

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – According to doctors, Heart Disease is a silent illness that affects, men and women, young and old.

One survivor, told news 2 that the disease didn’t discriminate when it came to her good health.

According to the American Heart Association, one in three women heart disease does affect.

Experts say it effects more woman than breast cancer.

For Barbara Gathers she was that 1 in 3 a little over a decade ago

Patients that have heart disease are typically overweight, they have unhealthy habits, smoking diabetes

But for some women, like Barbara, Heart Disease can also affect those with healthy lifestyles.

She had gotten a physical before being selected to work in Japan.

It was then that her doctors told her she had heart related problems

The doctors have given her the ok to go to Japan.

After two years she came back and that’s when it got worse.

Barbara had returned to the doctor feeling tired often after her return..her diagnosis was that her life was on the line.

Luckily for her, she had a donor 6-8 months later.

Today, she speaks at workshops like the go for red event, reminding people that you can avoid life threatening issues with some love and care for your body.

When to see a doctor:

–If you develop shortness of breath

–If you see a rapid weight gain

–If you see swelling in your arms, legs, hands, or feet

–If you are diabetic

“The minute you discover something is off beat, visit your doctor and see what’s going on,” says Barbara Gathers, the Heart Disease Survivor.

For more information about heart disease, you can visit the link here