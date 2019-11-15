Comcast announces completion of $14M fiber network project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Comcast on Thursday announced it has completed a 122-mile fiber-optic network across greater Charleston.

The network is now capable of delivering up to 100-gigabit-per-second internet speeds to organizations of all sizes, according to a news release.

“Comcast’s investment is designed to effectively support emerging technologies and the mission-critical data transfers that today’s businesses require,” the company said.

You can read more about the announcement by clicking or tapping here.