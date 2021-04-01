Commander of 437 Airlift Wing relieved following investigation into ‘unprofessional relationships’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 18th Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Kenneth T. Bibb Jr. on Thursday relieved 437 Airlift Wing Commander Col. Jaron Roux, citing “lack of confidence in his ability to command.”

The move came following “allegations that Roux engaged in unprofessional relationships and fraternization,” which an investigation revealed to be true.

Roux is being reassigned to Headquarters, Air Mobility Command, Scott AFB, Ill.

Maj. Gen. Bibb released the following statement:

“Commanders are placed in a special position of trust and are expected to exemplify the highest standards of conduct personally and professionally. I must have complete confidence in our wing commanders to lead Airmen, maintain good order and discipline, and execute the mission in an environment where professional relationships and the Air Force core values serve as the foundation for our actions.”

Roux’s tenure as Commander of the 437 Airlift Wing began in August of 2020.

Col. Christopher M. Robinson will assume the role of Commander effective immediately. He previously served as Vice Commander.

The 437 Airlift Wing is headquartered at Joint Base Charleston. It “flies and maintains one of the largest fleets of C-17 aircraft in the Air Force.”