Commander of U.S. Army Cyber Command to speak at The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The commanding general for U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) will speak at a conference focusing on cyber resiliency for critical infrastructure, which is scheduled to take place February 24-25 at The Citadel.

Lt. General Stephen G. Fogarty will deliver a keynote address at the Jack Voltaic Cyber Conference.

The project was developed by the Army Cyber Institute to analyze weaknesses in critical infrastructure through “an innovative, bottom-up approach… focusing on cities and municipalities where critical infrastructure and populations are substantial.”

This is LTG Fogarty’s second visit to The Citadel, which was recently selected to join the U.S. Cyber Command (CYBERCOM) Academic Engagement Network (AEN).

The Citadel President, Gen. Glenn M. Walters, said that The Citadel is eager to further its role in the cyber-defense sector.

“With The Citadel Department of Defense Cyber Institute already under way, and the growing number of cybersecurity cadets and students in our programs, the college is prepared to contribute highly trained, workforce-ready cybersecurity professionals to help defend the country.”

