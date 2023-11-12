CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Communities in Schools of South Carolina (CISSC) hosts an annual ‘Illuminate’ event to raise vital funds for students in need.

CISSC is dedicated to lighting the way to brighter futures and celebrating the support from community partners.

The event on Nov. 12 will show an atmospheric luminary display accompanied by student performances and inspirational programming in three different locations in South Carolina to kick off American Education Week.

“What makes Illuminate special is not just the stunning luminary display or the talented student performances, but the profound impact it has on the students and communities we serve,” says Latasha Taste, Senior Director of Statewide Partnerships at Communities In Schools of South Carolina. “Our model provides essential services that allow teachers and schools to focus on academic instruction, knowing that we’re there to address the non-academic barriers that hinder student success.”

Charleston, Columbia and Greenville will simultaneously have their event from 6 – 7 p.m.

The Charleston location is at 185 Lockwood Dr.

According to CISSC, the Illuminate event is sponsored by Boeing and gives opportunities to support students’ journeys to academic success and well-being.

“We understand that in order for students to achieve their full potential, they must have access to resources that ensure their basic needs are met, and Communities In Schools is doing just that across South Carolina,” said Lindsay Leonard, senior director of Government Operations at Boeing. “We are proud to be a part of the Illuminate events to celebrate American Education Week and the students who are working to achieve academic success.”

To learn more about the Illuminate event visit https://cisofsc.org/about/our-events/