Community activists demand justice for Players Place Billiards assault victim

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD)- Friends and community activists are rallying for justice; after a man was attacked outside a West Ashley bar. Tonight, the group gathered at Players Place Billiards; where the incident took place.

The attack was caught on video by the victim’s dashcam. The clip shows Phillip Rock being knocked to the ground outside the bar on August 5th. Family members say Rock had to be hospitalized for 6 days.

Protestors say the incident goes beyond an average bar fight; many believe the attack was racially motivated.

“Victims, especially people of color are far too often turned into the villains or questions for the things that have happened to them. and at the end of the day, people need to be held accountable. The police work for us. They should be working for us and not necessarily in the best interest of the businesses or the people around them,” says community activist Jason Jones.

Christopher Lee White

Charleston Police arrested and charged Christopher Lee White, 35, with assault and battery of a high an aggravated nature for the incident. Community activists say more arrests need to be made; specifically the witnesses that watched the attack but did not call for help.

“We want the 2 guys who told Chris to leave; they need to be arrested and we have that on video as well. We have them all in a circle, conspiring to what story they were going to tell the police,” says Elvin Speights, a friend of Rock’s.

Activists are saying this incident is shedding light on a more serious issue in the Charleston area.

“In this situation in particular [shows] that racism is still alive and well. Just because he had a dashcam running at the time is the only reason this was brought to actual light and it shouldn’t be that way,” says Jones.

Police say the owners of Players Place have been cooperative throughout the investigation. This evening, Rock’s attorney delivered a notice of representation, meaning, they will potentially pursue a lawsuit in the future.

Players Place officials say they are waiting to meet with their legal team before releasing a formal statement. We will update once we learn more.