NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A community back-to-school event will be held Saturday in North Charleston.

Organizers say 1,000 bookbags filled with school supplies, 200 new sneakers, and 200 new school uniforms will be given away to local children in low-income communities.

Those who attend can also seek free children’s books, free academic assessments for kids K-5, and fun activities for the family.

The event will take place at CCSD District 4 Stadium (3659 W Montague Ave., North Charleston) on Saturday, August 13th from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

News 2’s Amaris Jenkins will make a special appearance at the back-to-school event.