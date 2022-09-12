CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston will host a block party to support black-owned businesses in October.

According to the City of Charleston, Black Biz on the Block will be held October 1 at Philip Simmons Park from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The block party will serve as an opportunity to support local black-owned businesses while enjoying live music, food trucks and community resources.

The free event will feature nonprofit and public service organizations.

Event officials say they are accepting Charleston area black-owned food trucks, retailers, and produce stands through September 16 at 5 p.m.