Community garden breaks ground in Lincolnville

LINCOLNVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A community garden broke ground in the Lincolnville community on Saturday.

The garden, which organizers say will serve as a national model, will be grown on land that was donated to Ebenezer AME Church.

It will serve as a project to show the high rates of poverty, lack of fresh produce, and food insecurities in the state’s African American communities.

“What you see here is the product of what can be done when everybody comes together as one community and puts on a project that is going to be for the betterment of the people around them,” said Rev. Andre Thornhill, pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Organizers say like their ancestors, they want to grow food for empowerment.

The community garden is located off Dunmeyer Hill Road in Lincolnville. The first seeds were planted during Saturday’s event.