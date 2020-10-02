Community gathers for sunset memorial honoring Captain Wayne Magwood

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Friends and family gathered on Thursday night to remember the loss of Lowcountry shrimper, Captain Wayne Magwood.

The popular shrimper died in an accident last month. Community members say they’ve felt his loss every day since.

“When times are tough — everybody bands together,” says Cindy Tarvin, Owner of Tarvin Seafood.

Tarvin was a close friend of Magwood’s for over 20 years. She says he was the most giving person in their tight-knit shrimping community.

“Wayne was always the first one to offer help, offer supplies, offer shrimp, offer whatever he could to help anyone,” she says.

Dozens gathered at Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park to share stories, pray and walk the pier. When the group reached the end of the pier, they dropped flowers into the water.

A symbolic experience; as these are the same waters Magwood sailed for over 32 years. In that time, he was able to mentor and teach countless people about his passion.

“Literally up until his very last day on Earth he was teaching people, trying to keep the community — the fishing community — going,” says Tarvin.

Moving forward, it’s Magwood’s legacy that will keep the community going. A boat parade in his honor is scheduled for this Saturday, October 3rd.