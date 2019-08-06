Community gathers in Marion Square for a vigil to honor mass shooting victims

Charleston S.C. (WCBD)- People in the Lowcountry are responding to the horrific mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

Monday night, in Marion Square in downtown Charleston a vigil was held by the National Action Network and the SC Brady United Against Gun Violence to honor the victims and survivors.

U.S. Representative Joe Cunnighmam, State Representative Wendell Gilliard, local leaders, and anti-gun violence activists gathered with the community to talk about safer gun laws as they reflected on the mass shootings.

“How many times have we been here before? How many times have we seen this repeat itself? Nobody wants to get to the nucleus, the genesis, of the whole situation in this country— and that is the fact that we have to ban assault weapons,” Wendell Gilliard, SC State Representative, D-District 111, said.

A woman at the vigil says that the mass shooting in Texas hit close to home. She just moved to the Lowcountry from El Paso, Texas last year. She is a Hispanic-American and feels like it could have been her or her family that was killed.

“It’s sad to see all the racism and its very sad to see all the tragedy that just happened. All my family is back in Texas, my mom, my sisters…and they are terrorized. They’re scared to go outside,” Daisy Singleton, Former El Paso, Texas resident, said.

She joined hands with others praying for the victims’ families, the survivors, and the communities affected by gun violence.

“I read these terrible stories and I think about my own family. I think about our loved ones being ripped away from us,” Joe Cunningham, U.S. Representative, D-SC 1st District, said.

The organizers of tonight’s vigil say that they are hoping the gathering sends a message to El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio that the Charleston community is standing with them.