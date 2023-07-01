HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Hollywood and Jean’s Angels will host a community giveaway on July 8.

Bags of free clothing, shoes, hygiene items, household supplies, and bedding will be distributed to underprivileged individuals in Hollywood on Saturday.

Jean’s Angels is a nonprofit that aims to “end homelessness and help restore dignity” through laundry services and mobile showers, according to organization officials.

The giveaway will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hollywood Townhall located at 5150 Highway 165.

Organizers say children must be present and an I.D. is required.