Community input sought in NCPD Racial Bias Audit

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is seeking community input amid the ongoing racial bias audit.

Community Listening Sessions are being held April 6 and 7 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. via Zoom. Registration is required.

Those who would like to contribute can register for the discussions, which will focus on “policies, practives, and procedures.”

The sessions are being held by CNA, the company conducting the audit, and independent of NCPD.

The goal is to “produce specific actionable recommendations to the NCPD,” and community input is critical in that process.

For more information, email JusticeCenter@cna.org