Community members, police officers come together for community prayer and unity event

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Community members and area police officers joined together for the second annual community prayer and unity day hosted by the North Charleston Police Department.

The event was held at North Charleston City Hall on Sunday afternoon.

The goal of the day was to encourage togetherness within the community.

“We need prayer,” said Chief Reggie Burgess with the North Charleston Police Department. “We need it more than anybody right now.”

The group, led by guest speakers, prayed for hope, peace, restoration, and unity during a time where some tension between police officers and community members has been bubbling up around the nation.

“Right now, we need the Lord in our lives more than anything in the world,” said Chief Burgess. “And especially with what we’re doing in law enforcement. We’re trying to serve and protect. We need people to support us and show us love as well.”

Officers with North Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, and Summerville Police Departments attended the event along with members of the Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy and a few dozen community members, including Jeanette Brown.

“I believe that the community needs to come together as one,” said Brown. “We need to learn to live together. We all don’t have to dance to the same song or like the same music, but we all can listen to it.”

Chief Burgess, who showed some emotion during the event, he’s appreciative of those who showed up to pray.

It’s not a color thing, it’s all a Christian thing,” said the chief. “We all live in one accord with our minds on healing and loving one another. That’s why I’m real emotional because I see the people out here and it tells me that they care.”

Chief Burgess says more community prayer events will be planned in the near future.